SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $581.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to post $581.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $577.00 million to $586.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $350.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

SKYW traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 256,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,407. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -592.57 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $61.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in SkyWest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

