Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Down 6.8%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s share price traded down 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.73. 542,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,477,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. decreased their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Get Skillz alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of -0.05.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 4,564.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.