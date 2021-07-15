SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.41.

SITC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 17,182 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,161,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after buying an additional 124,897 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 419,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -761.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.94. SITE Centers has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $15.91.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

