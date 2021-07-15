SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.41.
SITC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.
In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SITC stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -761.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.94. SITE Centers has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $15.91.
SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
