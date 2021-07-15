Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

SIOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Shares of SIOX opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Research analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.