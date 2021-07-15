Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Position Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $28.60 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 216,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.