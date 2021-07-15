Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

