Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Tops $0.0411 on Exchanges

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $119,741.89 and approximately $420.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,913,090 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

