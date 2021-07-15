Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Up 3.7%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)’s share price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $22.92. 7,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 222,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

