Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) is Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,323 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 338,161 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology makes up about 3.6% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 3.77% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $78,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,983. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $74.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

