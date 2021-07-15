Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.85

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.85 and last traded at C$16.71, with a volume of 16824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIA shares. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.12.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$161.23 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently -528.81%.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.98, for a total value of C$63,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,833,602. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,380 in the last ninety days.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

