Short Interest in Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Rises By 213.6%

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 213.6% from the June 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,438,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DKMR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 626,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,638. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.05.
About Xtreme Fighting Championships
