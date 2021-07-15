Short Interest in Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Rises By 213.6%

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 213.6% from the June 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,438,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DKMR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 626,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,638. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.05.

About Xtreme Fighting Championships

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc operates as a mixed martial arts company. The company was formerly known as Duke Mountain Resources, Inc and changed its name to Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc in July 2020. Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Miramar Beach, Florida.

