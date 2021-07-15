Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Grows By 300.0%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKYMY remained flat at $$10.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tokuyama has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tokuyama from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.