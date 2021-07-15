Short Interest in Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Rises By 108.5%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,265,600 shares, an increase of 108.5% from the June 15th total of 606,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 744.5 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMMCF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMCF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

