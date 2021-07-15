Short Interest in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Rises By 311.5%

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, an increase of 311.5% from the June 15th total of 24,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

In other news, CEO Stephen George Dilly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,164,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 318,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $3,206,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Oncology stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.66.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

SRRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

