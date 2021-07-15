Short Interest in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Drops By 89.1%

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIELY remained flat at $$4.79 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71. Shanghai Electric Group has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Get Shanghai Electric Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.2223 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 4.21%.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.