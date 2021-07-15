Short Interest in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Declines By 90.1%

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the June 15th total of 229,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 48,883 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.89. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

