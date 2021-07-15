Short Interest in NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Rises By 1,453.7%

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 379,100 shares, an increase of 1,453.7% from the June 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 995,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NULGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 640,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,540. NuLegacy Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12.

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

