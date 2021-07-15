Short Interest in NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Rises By 1,453.7%

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 379,100 shares, an increase of 1,453.7% from the June 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 995,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NULGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 640,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,540. NuLegacy Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12.
NuLegacy Gold Company Profile
See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for NuLegacy Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuLegacy Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.