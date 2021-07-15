Short Interest in Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Expands By 153.3%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LPSIF opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Legend Power Systems has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Legend Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

