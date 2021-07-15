Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Drops By 76.6%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the June 15th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LSRCY traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $39.31. 57,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,048. Lasertec has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $43.38.

LSRCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lasertec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lowered Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

