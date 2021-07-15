Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Expands By 116.7%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ISHG stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.35. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $85.79.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

