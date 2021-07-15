Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Expands By 134.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 134.2% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:BSML opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tlwm purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 28,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period.

