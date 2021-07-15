Short Interest in Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Increases By 3,100.0%

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 3,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IVDN opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29. Innovative Designs has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation, and tape products for the building construction industry.

