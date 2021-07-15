Short Interest in Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Increases By 240.0%

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS GTHP traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,744. Guided Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

