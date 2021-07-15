Short Interest in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Expands By 260.0%

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Elmira Savings Bank as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESBK traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $50.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.65. Elmira Savings Bank has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides financial services to consumers and businesses. It offers savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, and NOW accounts; certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, construction, commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, comprising of installment loans, overdraft line of credit, and home equity loans; and mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences.

Read More: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.