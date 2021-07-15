Short Interest in Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Drops By 98.7%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the June 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on COVTY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Covestro stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $34.00. 4,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72. Covestro has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

