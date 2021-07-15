Short Interest in Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) Grows By 163.6%

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 163.6% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CLDB stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.04. Cortland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $114.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Cortland Bancorp alerts:

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Cortland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cortland Bancorp stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings, money market, and checking accounts.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Cortland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.