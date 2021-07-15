Short Interest in China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) Drops By 99.4%

China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:RNHEF remained flat at $$0.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.28. China Dili Group has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.38.
About China Dili Group
