Short Interest in China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) Drops By 99.4%

China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:RNHEF remained flat at $$0.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.28. China Dili Group has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.38.

About China Dili Group

China Dili Group, an investment holding company, engages in operating, leasing, and managing agriculture wholesale markets in the People's Republic of China. It operates 10 wholesale markets in Harbin, Shenyang, Shouguang, Guiyang, Qiqihar, Mudanjiang, and Hangzhou. The company was formerly known as Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited and changed its name to China Dili Group in June 2019.

