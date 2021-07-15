Short Interest in Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Drops By 85.5%

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the June 15th total of 286,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNBX remained flat at $$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 146,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,611. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company focuses on developing and marketing bioinformatic delivery systems for cannabinoids, personalized medicine therapies, and procedures based on cannabis originated compounds and bioinformatics tools.

