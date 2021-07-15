Short Interest in Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Expands By 298.3%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,084,900 shares, a growth of 298.3% from the June 15th total of 272,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CXBMF shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Calibre Mining from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Calibre Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS:CXBMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.37. 50,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,979. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

