Short Interest in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Drops By 78.8%

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the June 15th total of 389,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 374,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 65,015 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,505,000 after buying an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $233.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $25.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

