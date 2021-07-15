Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Grows By 684.4%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a growth of 684.4% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,004.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BNMDF shares. Barclays started coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.20 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNMDF remained flat at $$9.77 on Thursday. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

