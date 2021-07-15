Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Grows By 684.4%

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a growth of 684.4% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,004.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BNMDF shares. Barclays started coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.20 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNMDF remained flat at $$9.77 on Thursday. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.