Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Expands By 420.0%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 420.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ASXFY stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.07. The company had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.94. ASX has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

About ASX

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

