Short Interest in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Increases By 153.3%

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the June 15th total of 92,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $156.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.29. American National Group has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $159.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American National Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American National Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American National Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in American National Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American National Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

