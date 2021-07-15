Short Interest in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Increases By 153.3%

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the June 15th total of 92,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of ANAT stock opened at $156.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.29. American National Group has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $159.81.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.
About American National Group
American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.
