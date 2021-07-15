Short Interest in Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Decreases By 78.3%

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the June 15th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 276.0 days.

ASGTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

ASGTF stock remained flat at $$47.92 during midday trading on Thursday. Altus Group has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.27.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

