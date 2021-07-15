Short Interest in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Drops By 98.7%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the June 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALBKY. Bank of America upgraded Alpha Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alpha Services and in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALBKY remained flat at $$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 67,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,554. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33. Alpha Services and has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

