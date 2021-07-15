Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $68.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $79.81.

Shoe Carnival’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, June 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO W Kerry Jackson sold 11,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $747,010.00. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

