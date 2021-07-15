Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Short Interest Up 263.2% in June

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, an increase of 263.2% from the June 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYHT. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shineco during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shineco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Shineco by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. 4.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYHT stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60. Shineco has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $19.40.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 159.60% and a negative return on equity of 37.00%.

Shineco Company Profile

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

