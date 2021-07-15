Shaolin Capital Management LLC Sells 25,351 Shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,351 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ackrell SPAC Partners I were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACKIU. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I by 19.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000.

Get Ackrell SPAC Partners I alerts:

ACKIU remained flat at $$10.24 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,182. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21. Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Ackrell SPAC Partners I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ackrell SPAC Partners I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.