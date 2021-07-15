Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 839,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 4.20% of Spartacus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,468,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 54.8% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 809,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 286,800 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 530,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 67,108 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,853,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 4.5% in the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 417,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Spartacus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TMTS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 34,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,327. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Spartacus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartacus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.