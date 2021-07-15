Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.18 Million Investment in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 423,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIGGU. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Shares of GIGGU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,329. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.10. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

