Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $3.50 Million in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMKRU. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000.

TMKRU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 73,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,381. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.07.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

