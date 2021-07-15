Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 384,887 Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 384,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,316,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,727,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,594,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,062,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,896,000.

Corner Growth Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,362. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

