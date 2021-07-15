Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 692,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 5.46% of OTR Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

