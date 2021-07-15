SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,478 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 100.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,146,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PRLB opened at $86.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.76. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.60 and a 12-month high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

