SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 234.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KL shares. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.69. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

