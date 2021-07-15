SG Americas Securities LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $170.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.24. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $180.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,671 shares of company stock worth $9,388,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

