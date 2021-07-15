SG Americas Securities LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 45,065 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $97,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 118.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.54.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXL shares. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.