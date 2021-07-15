SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 4,126 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,429,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,024,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,467,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,882,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after acquiring an additional 186,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 111,535 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

CALM opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.