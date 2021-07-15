Sentivate Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, Sentivate has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $23.73 million and approximately $194,602.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00050124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.99 or 0.00851161 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About Sentivate

SNTVT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,576,025,428 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

