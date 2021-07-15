Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $233,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,897,620. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.51.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

